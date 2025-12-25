The CCO In 2025: More Money, More Responsibility-And A Seat On The Exco



Almost half of respondents (47%) report to CEO today, compared to 40% in 2023

Just 6% report to marketing, down from 9% in 2023

51% of respondents report serving on their organization's executive committee or equivalent

Almost two-thirds (62%) of CCOs reported leading centralized communications organizations

Around one in 10 have teams of more than 250

The core of the CCO function continues to involve corporate reputation, executive communications, and crisis and issues management

Most CCOs are also responsible for internal communications (91%)

A much smaller number include public policy (18%), government affairs (14%) and investor relations (3%) in their remit

Nearly half earn seven-figure compensation; about 1 in 7 earn $2 million or more More than half (54%) report budgets above $5 million

Senior communications and corporate affairs professionals are increasingly likely to repot to the chief executive, to lead a centralized department, and to manage a broad range of subsidiary disciplines, all reflecting a conviction that the communications function is critical to organizational success.



Korn Ferry's 2025 chief communications officer survey-focused on communications leaders at Fortune 500 companies-also found rising investment in the function, with the majority of respondents reporting that their budgets exceed $5 million and nearly half reporting total compensation in the seven‐figure range, with about one in seven earning $2 million or more.



"Top communications talent continues to command premium compensation," said Peter McDermott, senior client partner and head of the corporate affairs practice in North America at Korn Ferry.“Rising compensation packages are clear evidence that top companies are recognizing the strategic value of the function.”



In addition to higher levels of financial compensation, McDermott confirmed that top CCO candidates expect-and receive-greater responsibility, manifesting in reporting relationships, greater centralization of the function, and oversight of a broader range of stakeholder relationships.



(Almost) Half of CCOs Report to the CEO



In terms of reporting relationships, almost half of respondents (47%) report to CEO today, compared to 40% the last time the survey was conducted, in 2023, and from 37% in 2015, Perhaps even more importantly, 51% of respondents report serving on their organization's executive committee or equivalent senior leadership body.



"In 2025, the CCO is a pivotal architect of corporate reputation and stakeholder trust-no longer a support function but a strategic driver of enterprise value," said Richard Marshall, Korn Ferry's global managing director, corporate affairs and investor relations center of expertise.“While we see some variation across industries, one clear trend is the growing proximity to the CEO. More CCOs now report directly to the CEO, reflecting the elevation of communications as a core component of enterprise strategy.”



As for reporting relationships for those CCOs who do not report to the CEO, 12% report to a broader corporate affairs/public affairs function; and 10% report to the general counsel, Just 6% report to marketing, down from 9% in the 2023 report, with the rest reporting to functions ranging from administration to human resources (down from 13% to just 4%) to the chief growth officer.



A More Centralized-and Bigger-Function



As for centralization, respondents were offered three options to describe their company's approach: centralized, where the majority of communications resources report to the CCO; decentralized, where s majority of communications resources report to business units with their own P&L responsibility; and matrixed, where core resources ares managed centrally, supplemented by teams aligned to geographies and or embedded in business units.



Almost two-thirds (62%) of CCOs reported leading centralized communications organizations, with 29% describing their approach as matrixed and only 8& saying their organizations took a decentralized approach.



The more centralized structure is presumably one factor in the growth of communications teams. While team size ranges widely from fewer than 10 to more than 250, approximately half of respondents had teams of 30 people or more and almost one in 10 have teams of more than 250..



A Broader Remit



Hand-in-hand with greater consolidation is an increasing breadth of responsibilities. The core of the CCO function continues to involve corporate reputation, executive communications, and crisis and issues management-all of which are part of the remit for more than 95% of respondents, as they were in 2023-and media relations, which is part of the function at 92% of companies.



But there has been a significant increase in the number of CCOs who are responsible for internal communications (91%), which in the past may have been handled by human resources. Other growing areas of functional responsibility include social and digital media (81%), community relations (38%), philanthropy and impact (32%), ESG/social responsibility (28%) and marketing (26%).



While there's no directly comparable data in the 2023 report, McDermott confirms that companies seeking high-quality candidates are increasingly offering broader roles, and top-level candidates are more interested in such roles.



Policy and IR Remain Separate



What's interesting, however, is the relatively small number of CCOs include public policy (18%), government affairs (14%) and investor relations (3%) among their reports. While the IR function has been jealously guarded by chief financial officers for many years, the separation of policy and governance affairs is noteworthy at a time when the contentious political environment has a significant impact on corporate reputation.



“There's no one-size-fits-all organizational structure, so even when the function is corporate affairs the senior person may not oversee government affairs, but they may oversee public affairs,” says McDermott.“Most of our more evolved, more mature clients have been looking at government affairs, stakeholder relations, and public affairs in a more holistic way.



“But that doesn't always mean it reports to the CCO, and it can depend on the background of the individual leading the function.”



Higher Salaries, Bigger Budgets



While the growing scope of responsibility and increasing influence are obviously important, for many professionals the bottom line will always be financial-and there are signs that both salary levels and communications budgets reflect the importance of the role.



The median base salary for Fortune 500 CCOs is between $400,000 and $450,000 (up from $350,000–$400,000 in 2023, an increase of better than 12%). The median total target compensation (including bonuses) is $900,000 to $1 million. Nearly half earn seven-figure compensation; about 1 in 7 earn $2 million or more.



Similarly, more than half (54%) report budgets above $5 million. And 96% use external communication agencies, most commonly for issues and crisis management, media relations, social/digital media, data/analytics, and internal communications.



"Top communications talent continues to command premium compensation," says McDermott.“Rising compensation packages are clear evidence that top companies are recognizing the strategic value of the function.”



The Inevitable AI Question



Unsurprisingly, 96% of respondents say they leverage AI, primarily for content creation, media monitoring/sentiment analysis, and internal communications. But 29% have not yet defined their approach to AI‐driven communications. Among those who have, the most common approaches include AI‐focused leads/champions and internal AI centers of excellence.



Says Annie Lohmeyer Riva, principal in the firm's corporate affairs practice,“While most CCOs are also embracing AI for support, many organizations have yet to adopt a formal AI integration strategy, creating significant opportunities to operationalize this technology in the years ahead.”