Russian Drone Strikes Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia
"Russia continues attacks on civilians – a drone struck the territory of an industrial enterprise in the regional center," he wrote.Read also: Russians hit multi-story building in Chernihiv: One killed, five injured
As a result of the attack, a heavy-duty vehicle was damaged. The driver was unharmed.
As previously reported, over the past day, the Russian army carried out more than 700 strikes on communities in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
