Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strikes Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia

2025-12-25 08:09:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia continues attacks on civilians – a drone struck the territory of an industrial enterprise in the regional center," he wrote.

Read also: Russians hit multi-story building in Chernihiv: One killed, five injured

As a result of the attack, a heavy-duty vehicle was damaged. The driver was unharmed.

As previously reported, over the past day, the Russian army carried out more than 700 strikes on communities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

