Russian Drone Strikes Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia continues attacks on civilians – a drone struck the territory of an industrial enterprise in the regional center," he wrote.

As a result of the attack, a heavy-duty vehicle was damaged. The driver was unharmed.

As previously reported, over the past day, the Russian army carried out more than 700 strikes on communities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

