General Staff Confirms Strikes On Temryuk Seaport, Maikop Airbase In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

The Temryuk seaport is located in a bay of the Sea of Azov on the Taman Peninsula. Russia uses it to support its armed forces. Various types of cargo pass through the port, including liquefied hydrocarbon gas and other petroleum products.

As a result of the Defense Forces' strike, explosions were recorded on the territory of the port complex and two tanks containing petroleum products caught fire. The blaze covered about 2,000 square meters.

The Maikop military airfield is located in Russia's Republic of Adygea. According to preliminary data, the target was hit and a fire broke out at the facility. Clarification of the strike results is ongoing.

Ukrainian strike drones also hit a repair unit of Russia's 143rd Motorized Rifle Regiment in the area of the temporarily occupied village of Truzhenka in Donetsk region. Assessment of the damage caused is ongoing.

Among other things, the General Staff confirmed the results of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea: a 96K6 radar station and an R-419 communications station were destroyed, and a 55Zh6T radar was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of December 24 the Defense Forces struck facilities of a Russian plant specializing in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel.

Illustration photo