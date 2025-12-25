Abandoned US Weapons In Afghanistan Emerge As Major Regional Security Threat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Advanced US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan after the 2021 withdrawal has increasingly surfaced in militant violence across the region, with Pakistan raising alarm over its alleged use in recent terrorist attacks.

Security officials say the unaccounted-for weapons have strengthened banned militant groups operating from Afghan territory, creating a growing challenge for regional stability.

Reports indicate that terrorist organizations, operating under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban, have become heavily armed with US-origin weapons and now pose a threat not only to Pakistan but to the wider region as well.

A report published by the US journal The Geopolitics reveals that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been carrying out continuous terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using weapons left behind in Afghanistan.

The report states that modern US military equipment, including M4 and M16 rifles, night-vision devices, and other advanced combat gear, has fallen into the hands of terrorist groups.

It further claims that the total value of these abandoned weapons exceeds seven billion dollars and that much of this arsenal is being sold to terrorist networks through Afghanistan's black market.

Official sources say Pakistan has repeatedly raised the issue at international forums, presenting evidence that most recent terrorist attacks inside the country involved weapons originating from the stockpiles left in Afghanistan.

Authorities maintain that terrorist groups operating with the backing of the Afghan Taliban regime have become a serious threat not only to Pakistan but to peace and stability across the entire region.

They stress that addressing this challenge requires a coordinated and effective strategy by the international community to prevent the further proliferation and misuse of these weapons.