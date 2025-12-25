Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: In Christmas Surprise, UK's Catherine And Charlotte Play Piano Duet

2025-12-25 08:01:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Britain's Princess Catherine and her daughter Charlotte have teamed up to perform a piano duet in a prerecorded clip for a Wednesday replay of a Christmas carol service.

Sitting side by side, with Catherine using only her left hand and the 10-year-old Charlotte -- deep in concentration -- using only her right, the pair played an extract of a piece by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

Recorded inside Windsor Castle, the moment was shown at the start of a replay on the ITV channel of the annual "Together at Christmas" service at London's Westminster Abbey that Catherine hosted in early December.

The recording came as a surprise as it was not featured when the service was televised originally.

Catherine, who hosted the service for the fifth time this year, is one of the most popular members of Britain's royal family.

The 43-year-old future queen announced she was cancer-free in September 2024, months after revealing she was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer in March that year.

She shares three children with heir to the throne Prince William -- 12-year-old Prince George, 10-year-old Charlotte and seven-year-old Prince Louis.

The Peninsula

