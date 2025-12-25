Maha: NCP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Municipal Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) In preparation for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday submitted its list of 40 star campaigners to the State Election Commission.

The list, issued by the State President Sunil Tatkare, includes high-profile leadership figures and key party members intended to lead the party's outreach across the state.

The list is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, followed by senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. The prominent ministers and leaders include influential names such as Hasan Mushrif, Nawab Malik, Dhananjay Munde, Narhari Zirwal, Aditi Tatkare and Mushtaq Antulay.

The party has included a mix of veteran leaders and youth faces, including Amol Mitkari, Rupali Chakankar, Samir Bhujbal, film star Sayali Shinde, deputy speaker of the state assembly Anna Bansode, Sana Malik and Zeeshan Siddique.

However, party veterans, including minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former minister Dilip Walse Patil, are missing from the list.

NCP released the list of star campaigners at a time when the party is still hopeful of being part of the MahaYuti alliance for the BMC elections. Besides, the party is also expecting its due share in the Mahayuti alliance in the adjoining Thane Municipal Corporation.

NCP insiders have, however, said that if they do not get due seats in the Mahayuti alliance, it is ready to go solo in these two civic bodies.

In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, NCP will engage in a friendly fight with the BJP.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced that the BJP and NCP will fight independently and will have a friendly fight to avoid benefiting a third party in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Tatkare said discussions regarding the MahaYuti are ongoing at various levels. He indicated that a decision to contest all these elections as part of the Mahayuti is likely.

He further stated that the political situation varies from one municipal corporation to another.

“Where a party is in power, it is natural for it to seek a larger share. While party workers' sentiments are important, multiple rounds of discussions are required within an alliance. NCP remains in favour of contesting the civic body elections as a part of the Mahayuti,” he noted.