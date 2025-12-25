Temporary Full Road Closure On Part Of Environment Street

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary full closure on part of Environment Street for traffic heading towards Rawdat Umm Lekhba Street.

The closure is expected to take effect from Friday, December 26 to Wednesday, December 31 from 12midnight till 5am daily.



This is in order to implement the asphalt layering course as part of road maintenance.



Road users have been urged by Ashghal to adhere to the speed limits, use the alternative roads to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.