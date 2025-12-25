Budanov Visits Forward Positions Of HUR Special Forces In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the HUR announced this on its website.

Budanov spoke with soldiers and officers who are directly detecting and destroying Russian invaders and enemy equipment.

He inspected the conditions in which the fighters operate "on the ground" and also awarded intelligence officers for their professionalism and courage.

Intelligence shows special operation footage of troops deployment to Pokrovsk

The special forces personnel were not warned in advance about the arrival of the HUR chief. His visit helped strengthen the fighters' combat spirit for new achievements in the armed struggle for Ukraine's freedom.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day the Russian army attacked Defense Forces positions near Solodke and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region more than 20 times.

