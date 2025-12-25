Budanov Visits Forward Positions Of HUR Special Forces In Zaporizhzhia Region
Budanov spoke with soldiers and officers who are directly detecting and destroying Russian invaders and enemy equipment.
He inspected the conditions in which the fighters operate "on the ground" and also awarded intelligence officers for their professionalism and courage.Read also: Intelligence shows special operation footage of troops deployment to Pokrovsk
The special forces personnel were not warned in advance about the arrival of the HUR chief. His visit helped strengthen the fighters' combat spirit for new achievements in the armed struggle for Ukraine's freedom.
As Ukrinform reported, over the past day the Russian army attacked Defense Forces positions near Solodke and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region more than 20 times.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment