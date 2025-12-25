Closing Statements Continue In Trial Of Armenian Citizens At Baku Military Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On December 25, the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia at the Baku Military Court continued with the defendants delivering their closing statements, Azernews reports.

During the hearing, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan presented his closing statement, rejecting the charges against him.“I do not consider myself guilty of any of the charges brought against me,” he said, noting that he had withdrawn previous statements made during the preliminary investigation and asking the court to base its decision solely on his testimony in court.

Mnatsakanyan thanked the court for allowing him to fully express his views and submitted a 51-page text, prepared over three days, to be included in the court minutes. Following him, defendant Arkady Ghukasyan began his closing statement.

The trial concerns Armenian citizens accused of crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, among numerous other charges.