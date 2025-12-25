403
Arab League Hosts Intercultural Dialogue Conf.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Arab League, in collaboration with the Arab Organization for Dialogue and International Cooperation, hosted an intellectual conference under the theme: "Image of Arabs and Interculture Dialogue..Future Visions", on Thursday.
In a keynote speech, the League's Chief of Civil Society Organizations, Minister Plenipotentiary Nawal Barada underlined that it is essential to promote interculture dialogue as a core pillar of addressing stereotypes, discrimination, racism and hate speech, and to build communities based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.
She added that the Arab League, which marks this year the 80th anniversary of its establishment, has witnessed various historical milestones and major challenges that have left marks on the history of Arab countries and peoples, and have contributed to promoting cooperation by coordinating efforts and unifying Arab visions and stances at international events.
She restated the Cairo-based bloc's commitment to consolidating civil society organizations' contribution to addressing international challenges and their impacts on the Arab region by having created a civil society organization department in 2002 to act as a liaison between civil society and the League.
For her part, Chairwoman of the Arab Organization for Dialogue and International Cooperation Hanan Yusuf addressed the gathering by saying that the image of Arabs in the global speech marks one of the key challenges that require careful and balanced reading.
She called for adopting a modern approach that reflects humanitarian and cultural values to which the Arab civilization has contributed throughout the ages.
She commended the conference as an ideological and diplomatic platform to share views and experience and foresee future horizons that lead to consolidating the Arab presence in the international landscape through responsible and effective cultural discourse. (end)
