403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Open Curling Championship Kicks Off, With Kuwait Partaking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Qatar International Open Curling Championship began on Thursday at the Ali bin Hamad Al Attiya Ice Arena in Al Sadd, with the participation of five national teams: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, India, Belgium, and host Qatar.
Head of the Kuwaiti delegation and board member of the Kuwaiti Winter Games Club, Mohsen Al-Maasub, told KUNA that Kuwaiti players Saud Al-Kandari and Fatima Abdulatif competed in the two-day mixed doubles event, delivering solid performances in the qualifying rounds.
Al-Maasub said the championship features a highly competitive standard due to the diversity of participating teams, noting that the experience aims to provide Kuwaiti players with valuable exposure and preparation for upcoming competitions.
He expressed hope that the Kuwaiti team would achieve strong results, highlighting the sport's growing development in Kuwait, particularly following the team's notable performance at the Asian Winter Games held last February in Harbin, China the club's first appearance.
Al-Maasub praised the organization of the tournament by the Qatari organizing committee, led by Secretary General of the Qatar Winter Sports Committee Hassan Al-Habbabi, and commended the warm hospitality, reflecting Qatar's established success in hosting major sporting events.
He also added that such international participation aligns with the club's efforts, under its president Fahid Al-Ajmi, to further develop curling, one of the five Olympic winter sports overseen by the club and to expand its player base, particularly among youth. (end)
sad
Head of the Kuwaiti delegation and board member of the Kuwaiti Winter Games Club, Mohsen Al-Maasub, told KUNA that Kuwaiti players Saud Al-Kandari and Fatima Abdulatif competed in the two-day mixed doubles event, delivering solid performances in the qualifying rounds.
Al-Maasub said the championship features a highly competitive standard due to the diversity of participating teams, noting that the experience aims to provide Kuwaiti players with valuable exposure and preparation for upcoming competitions.
He expressed hope that the Kuwaiti team would achieve strong results, highlighting the sport's growing development in Kuwait, particularly following the team's notable performance at the Asian Winter Games held last February in Harbin, China the club's first appearance.
Al-Maasub praised the organization of the tournament by the Qatari organizing committee, led by Secretary General of the Qatar Winter Sports Committee Hassan Al-Habbabi, and commended the warm hospitality, reflecting Qatar's established success in hosting major sporting events.
He also added that such international participation aligns with the club's efforts, under its president Fahid Al-Ajmi, to further develop curling, one of the five Olympic winter sports overseen by the club and to expand its player base, particularly among youth. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment