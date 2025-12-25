MUST WATCH! 'Ram-Ram': Haryana Boxer Neeraj Kumar's 'Casual Talk' With Modi Viral

Haryana Boxer Neeraj Kumar greeted PM Modi with Ram-Ram and held 'casual talk' with him, now, video went viral on social media. This comes as PM Modi Addresses Young Athletes At Sansad Khel Mahotsav.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.