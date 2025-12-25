10 Photos That Defined 2025: From Pahalgam To Gaza Tragedy To India's Women Cricket Glory

From Gaza's humanitarian crisis and Kashmir's grief to political confrontations and historic sporting triumphs, these 10 striking photographs captured the raw emotions, defining moments and global upheavals that shaped 2025 across continents.

A grieving woman sits beside her husband's body, capturing the trauma and loss after terror struck the Baisaran Valley in Jammu & Kashmir.

Two women military officers during a press briefing on India's counter-terror response, symbolizing courage and modern armed forces representation. Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force held several such joint briefings.

Indian Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom Mission 4, as he floats above Earth aboard the International Space Station, marking India's growing space footprint.

Rescue workers and survivors around the wreckage of Flight 171, illustrating both tragedy and human resilience in the aftermath of a devastating aviation accident.

Images from Gaza showing famine, hunger and suffering, capturing the human cost of prolonged conflict and humanitarian crisis in the region.

Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in a confrontational moment during a high-stakes diplomatic meeting, reflecting geopolitical strains in 2025.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team celebrates their first Women's World Cup win, a frame of elation and triumph that united millions.

Shackled immigrants board military aircraft during mass deportations under US policy, a stark depiction of modern migration debates.

Young demonstrators flood the streets during anti-corruption and social media ban protests, some scenes showing defiance amid violence and change.

Flames and smoke billow from a massive residential block, a heartbreaking visual of disaster and loss in an urban landscape.