Are Mcdonald's, Whataburger, Taco Bell Open On Christmas Day In US? Full List Of What's Open And What's Closed

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Christmas arrives, many people celebrate with family traditions, while others search for convenient dining options. With plans varying from place to place, knowing which restaurants remain open can help avoid last-minute stress.

This raises a common question during the holidays-are popular fast-food chains like McDonald's, Whataburger, Taco Bell, Starbucks and others open on Christmas Day? Check below to find which all restaurants are open and closed today in United States.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in USMost McDonald's locations will be open, though hours vary by location, according to The Tennessean.

2. Starbucks stores will be open, with hours varying by location.

3. Most Wendy's locations will be open during the holidays, though hours vary.

4. IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Day; hours vary by location.

5. Red Lobster restaurants will be open on Dec. 25, with varying hours.

6. Select Applebee's locations will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may be reduced.

2. Chipotle

3. Cracker Barrel

4. Taco Bell

5. Whataburger

6. Texas Roadhouse

7. Outback Steakhouse

8. Carrabba's Italian Grill

9. Bonefish Grill

10. Chili's

11. In-N-Out (including Tennessee locations)

2. Burger King

3. Subway

4. Hardee's / Carl's Jr.

Which grocery stories are opened and closed on Christmas Day in US?

Many grocery, convenience, and retail stores in the U.S. remain closed on Christmas Day. Major chains such as ALDI, Harris Teeter, Home Depot, IKEA, Jewel-Osco, Lowe's, Macy's, Meijer, Publix, Rite Aid, Sam's Club, Sprouts Farmer's Market, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods do not operate on December 25, giving employees the day off to celebrate the holiday with their families, as per a report by NBCDFW.

However, some stores remain open, though hours may vary by location. Safeway has select stores open with adjusted holiday hours, while Sheetz operates regular 24/7 hours, ensuring access for last-minute shoppers or travelers. Most 7-Eleven locations also remain open on Christmas Day, though a few stores may have different operating hours depending on the area.

Christmas is on 25 December, Thursday. It carries layered significance that extends beyond a single day of celebration in the US. Religiously, it marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents themes of faith, hope, compassion, and renewal for millions of Christians across the country.

Culturally, Christmas has become a unifying holiday celebrated by people of diverse backgrounds. It centers on family gatherings, shared meals, gift-giving, decorating homes and public spaces, and long-standing traditions such as Christmas trees, caroling, and exchanging cards. The season also plays a major role in strengthening social bonds and reinforcing a sense of community.

Economically, Christmas is one of the most impactful periods of the year in the US, driving significant retail activity, travel and seasonal employment. At the same time, the holiday encourages generosity through charitable giving, volunteering, and community outreach, reflecting values of kindness and social responsibility.