MENAFN - Asia Times) The international tourism industry has undergone a significant recalibration in recent years, with major destinations implementing protective measures to address overtourism and ecological degradation.

Japan now limits daily climbers on Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail to 4,000, Venice has introduced visitor taxes, and Amsterdam is reducing annual cruise ship arrivals from 190 to 100 by 2026.

Barcelona's decision to phase out tourist rentals entirely by 2028 followed sustained public opposition to displacement and environmental impacts. Indonesia's Bali has introduced entry fees allocated for ecological restoration, reflecting a growing recognition that preservation frameworks must accompany tourism development.

These policy shifts represent a broader movement toward sustainability-centered tourism governance that balances economic objectives with community welfare and environmental protection. Tibet's development model, however, diverges sharply from these international trends.

According to China's state media outlet China Daily, news published in August 2025 reported that the region received 64 million visitors in 2024, a tenfold increase since 2010. This figure is 15 times larger than Tibet's resident population.

The unprecedented expansion raises significant questions about the sustainability of tourism-driven development in regions of exceptional ecological fragility and cultural sensitivity.

Between August 2023 and 2024, Chinese authorities conducted a systematic survey across 74 counties and districts in Tibet, cataloging over 58,000“tourist resources,” including more than 31,000 newly classified sites.

While officially presented as a strategic planning initiative, this administrative exercise effectively transforms landscapes, religious sites and cultural practices into state-managed commercial assets.

The scale and methodology of this reclassification process raise substantive concerns regarding the transformation of sacred and communal spaces in the absence of meaningful consultation with affected Tibetan communities.

This administrative restructuring subordinates locally attributed spiritual, historical and social meanings to market-oriented development criteria. The survey's strategic emphasis on border tourism, high-altitude wellness initiatives and heritage corridors illustrates the convergence of tourism development with broader security and governance priorities.