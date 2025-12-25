Azerbaijan Approves Memorandum On Boosting Mutual Military Security With Türkiye

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Approves Memorandum On Boosting Mutual Military Security With Türkiye
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye" has been approved, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.
Per the documentation, the referenced memorandum, executed in Istanbul on July 22, 2025, has received formal endorsement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment