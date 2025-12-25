Azerbaijan PM Visits Graves Of Heroes On First Anniversary Of AZAL Plane Crash
On December 25, on the first anniversary of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who also serves as the head of the State Commission investigating the incident, visited the Second Alley of Honor to pay respects at the graves of National Heroes Hokuma Aliyeva, Igor Kshnyakin, and Aleksandr Kalyaninov, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
According to information, Prime Minister Asadov, accompanied by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and AZAL President Samir Rzayev, laid floral tributes at the graves of the crew members who lost their lives in the tragedy.
