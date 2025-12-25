Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Pms Exchange Condolences On First Anniversary Of AZAL Plane Crash

2025-12-25 06:07:25
On December 25, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov exchanged condolences on the first anniversary of the crash of the passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny route of Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, during a phone conversation, Prime Minister Asadov expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Kazakhstan for their comprehensive support during the tragic events.

Both leaders extended their condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the citizens of both countries.

