Russian Attacks Cause Power Outages In Four Regions - Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"Overnight, the enemy continued attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine. As a result, consumers are without power in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by previous massive Russian attacks, a significant number of consumers in the Odesa region are also currently experiencing emergency power outages," the statement said.

Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply to consumers.

Electricity consumption as of 09:30 on Thursday was 1.6% lower than the previous day. At the same time, Wednesday's daily peak was 6.6% higher than Tuesday's peak consumption. This was due to a reduction in the volume of power outages and a drop in temperatures across Ukraine.

"In all regions of Ukraine, there remains a need for prudent energy consumption. Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, shift energy-intensive activities to nighttime hours, after 23:00. Prudent electricity consumption will help reduce the duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo said.

On Thursday, December 25, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for household consumers across all regions of Ukraine, while industrial consumers will face capacity limitation schedules.