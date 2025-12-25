Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defendant In Armenian Сitizens' Trial Wraps Up Final Statement In Azerbaijan

Defendant In Armenian Сitizens' Trial Wraps Up Final Statement In Azerbaijan


2025-12-25 06:06:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25.​ The trial in the criminal case against citizens of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused on December 25, Trend reports.

The hearings proceeded with the closing statement from the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan.

The accused didn't agree with the charges brought against him and said.

"I do not consider myself guilty of any of the charges brought against me," he explained.

He stated that he was renouncing his earlier statements and requested the court to rely solely on his testimony given in court.

Mnatsakanyan thanked the court for providing him with the opportunity to express his views to the end. In the end, he submitted the 51-page text he had made over the course of three days to the court for inclusion in the court minutes.

Then, the accused Arkady Ghukasyan began his closing statement.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

MENAFN25122025000187011040ID1110524278



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search