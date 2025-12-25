Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Taghier TV Channel Joins Es'hailsat's Video Hotspot On Es'hail-2 Satellite


2025-12-25 06:01:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Es'hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has expanded its channel offerings by incorporating Al Taghier TV channel into its video distribution lineup at the 26° East orbital position, facilitated by the Es'hail-2 satellite.
The Es'hailSat satellite footprint strategically encompasses the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, optimising signal coverage and enabling significant viewership potential for the news broadcaster's channel.
The scope of the agreement includes Direct-to-Home satellite distribution on Es'hail-2 as part of the bouquet uplinked from Es'hailSat's Tier-4 certified Teleport facility in Doha.
This channel growth underscores Es'hailSat's commitment to delivering a diverse range of content to satisfy regional demand. Al Taghier TV, headquartered in Amman, Jordan, is a leading Arabic-language satellite news channel committed to delivering accurate, timely, and impartial coverage of political, economic, and cultural developments across the Arab world.

