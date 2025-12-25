Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Prices In Qatar Rise By 3.22 Percent During Current Week

2025-12-25 05:13:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Gold prices in the Qatari market rose by 3.22 percent during the current week, reaching $4,479.89 per ounce on Thursday, according to data released by Qatar National Bank.

The bank's data showed that the price of gold per ounce increased from $4,339.73, its level last Sunday.

At the same time, prices of other precious metals also rose on a weekly basis. Silver prices increased by 7.13 percent to $71.9934 per ounce, compared to $67.1983 at the beginning of the week, while platinum prices rose by 12.42 percent to reach $2,228.4382 per ounce, up from $1,982.15 last Sunday.

The Peninsula

