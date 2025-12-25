Awqaf Ministry Provides Integrated Service For Responding To Public Inquiries On Zakat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the continued provision of its dedicated service for responding to public inquiries related to zakat rulings, as part of its advanced service framework aimed at enhancing zakat awareness and facilitating the performance of this fundamental pillar of Islam for both individuals and companies.

The service includes assistance with calculating various types of zakat, such as zakat on money, commercial goods, shares, gold and silver, and other zakatable assets. In addition, the department offers specialised Sharia rulings for individuals and businesses through a dedicated contact number (44700071), which receives inquiries and provides accurate and prompt responses through qualified Sharia specialists.

The department also enables the public to use the electronic zakat calculator available on its official website and smart application. The calculator is designed to facilitate accurate zakat calculations, thereby strengthening compliance with Sharia requirements. Users can also benefit from the Sharia fatwa service available on both platforms, allowing them to submit questions and receive answers from specialists with ease and convenience.

Ahmed Jaber Al-Jarbouei, Head of the Zakat Services Section, affirmed that the department places great importance on direct engagement with the public and is keen to provide high-quality services that contribute to raising Sharia awareness and facilitating the fulfilment of this great religious obligation.

Al-Jarbouei stated that the public inquiry response service is one of the core services offered by the Zakat Services Section, where a team of qualified Sharia specialists provides proper guidance and accurate fatwas for individuals and companies alike. This, he noted, ensures religious reassurance for zakat payers and enhances their zakat-related knowledge.

He added that the department continues to develop its digital communication channels and accompanying services, including enhancing the capabilities of the electronic zakat calculator and updating zakat-related fatwa services to ensure ease of use and accessibility for all segments of society. He pointed out that the growing public demand reflects the community's trust in the services provided and the accuracy of the information delivered.

Al-Jarbouei called on individuals and companies in the State of Qatar to take the initiative in paying their zakat, wishing them blessings and growth in their wealth.

As part of its commitment to offering convenient and reliable services that help zakat payers fulfil this obligation with ease and peace of mind, the department provides multiple zakat payment channels.