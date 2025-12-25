Heydar Aliyev International Airport Holds Memorial For AZAL Plane Crash Victims (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the anniversary of the tragedy that occurred on December 25, 2024, during the operation of Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) scheduled passenger flight J2-8243 en route Baku-Grozny, a commemorative event was held in honor of the victims, with the participation of representatives of state authorities and the public, Trend reports.

As part of the memorial ceremony, Rashad Nabiyev, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Shahin Babayev, Executive Director of AZCON Holding, Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, along with representatives of state institutions, visited the II Alley of Honour in Baku together with the families of the deceased crew members. Participants laid flowers at the graves and observed a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives. A minute of silence was also announced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in remembrance of the victims.

Earlier, on 20 December, within the framework of commemorative events, AZAL's management, together with the relatives of the deceased crew members, visited the crash site near the city of Aktau in the Republic of Kazakhstan. This visit marked another step toward honoring and preserving the memory of the victims of the tragedy.

On 25 December 2024, an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny under flight number J2-8243 was subjected to external physical and technical interference. After losing control in Russian airspace, the aircraft was redirected toward Aktau, Kazakhstan, where it made an emergency landing. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives, while 29 passengers survived.

For demonstrating high professionalism, bravery, and dedication in fulfilling their duties, the deceased crew members-Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva-were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan. The surviving crew members-Zulfiqar Asadov and Aydan Rahimli-were awarded the Order of "Rashadat" (Courage) of the 1st Degree.