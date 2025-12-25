Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran And Turkmenistan Discuss Border Cooperation

2025-12-25 05:06:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. Officials from Iran and Turkmenistan held a meeting at the Lotfabad border terminal between the two countries to discuss extending the operational hours of the Lotfabad-Artuq border terminal, improving the geometric curve of the land route, and the necessity of dual-lane construction for road traffic, Trend reports via the Embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by delegations from the Dargaz governorate, border guards, customs, and road and rail services of both countries, as well as the Embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan.

Earlier, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his visit to Ashgabat on December 12. President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening communication and cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Iran and Turkmenistan enhance their border cooperation through economic, energy, and transport links across their 1000+ km border, focusing on trade via rail corridors like INSTC and energy deals including gas and electricity. Key cooperation areas include gas and electricity exchanges, railway expansion, customs improvements, border security, and cultural ties. Recent developments include plans for border zone expansion, cargo diversification, and preparations for the 2026 Caspian Sea summit, underscoring mutual growth and regional stability despite some transit fluctuations.

Trend News Agency

