Azerbaijan Approves Memorandum On Boosting Mutual Military Security With Türkiye

Azerbaijan Approves Memorandum On Boosting Mutual Military Security With Türkiye
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.
Per the documentation, the referenced memorandum, executed in Istanbul on July 22, 2025, has received formal endorsement.
