Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Approves Memorandum On Boosting Mutual Military Security With Türkiye

Azerbaijan Approves Memorandum On Boosting Mutual Military Security With Türkiye


2025-12-25 05:06:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The "Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

Per the documentation, the referenced memorandum, executed in Istanbul on July 22, 2025, has received formal endorsement.

MENAFN25122025000187011040ID1110524190



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search