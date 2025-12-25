Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Cooperation
“We discussed strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and promoting cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries,” Saidov wrote.
He also expressed sincere gratitude to the ambassador for his dedicated work in Uzbekistan and wished him continued success in his future endeavors.
Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia amounted to $142.4 million in 2024, while in the first eight months of 2025, it reached $111.5 million. Currently, 27 enterprises with Saudi capital operate in Uzbekistan, and 56 joint investment projects worth a total of $27.2 billion are being implemented.
