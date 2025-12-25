Russians Attack Two Communities In Mykolaiv Region With FPV Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, on Telegram.

“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities five times with FPV drones. There were no casualties,” the post says.

As reported by Ukrinform, a barrier-free Resilience Center was opened in Mykolaiv with the support of international partners, which will provide support and psychological recovery to all those in need.