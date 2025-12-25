Russians Attack Two Communities In Mykolaiv Region With FPV Drones
“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities five times with FPV drones. There were no casualties,” the post says.Read also: Russian army attacks port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa region at night, one dead and several
As reported by Ukrinform, a barrier-free Resilience Center was opened in Mykolaiv with the support of international partners, which will provide support and psychological recovery to all those in need.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment