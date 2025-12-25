Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Company Signs Contract For Shah Deniz Compression Platform Project

2025-12-25 05:06:12
Turkish company Hareket Project Transportation (HPT) has signed a contract worth 11 million US dollars to provide engineering, transportation and crane services for the construction of the Shah Deniz Compression (SHDC) platform, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

