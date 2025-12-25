403
Kuwait Weightlifters Bag 12 Medals At West Asia Tourney, Qatar Int'l Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's weightlifting team bagged 12 different medals on Wednesday; three gold and six bronze medals at West Asia championships for seniors and three other bronze medals at the Qatar International Weightlifting Cup 2025 currently hosted by Doha.
In the West Asia event, Abrar Al-Fahad won three gold medals at 77-kg contests, while Hanan Al-Amir and Al-Zahraa Kamshad snatched three bronze medals each at the 77-kg and 69-kgs categories respectively.
In the Qatar cup, Abrar Al-Fahad was won three 77-kg bronze medals.
Qatar is currently hosting 10th edition of the Qatar International Weightlifting Cup 2025, concurrently with the Arab Weightlifting Championship for seniors, youth and juniors, along the West Asian Weightlifting Championship for the same age categories. (end)
