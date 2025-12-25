403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia: STC Military Moves In Eastern Yemen Harm Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia said Thursday that military movements in Hadramout and Al-Mahrah were carried out unilaterally by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) without approval from the Presidential Leadership Council or coalition coordination, constituting an unjustified escalation harming Yemeni interests.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom has prioritized unity and peaceful solutions, working with the UAE, the Presidential Leadership Council, and the Yemeni government to contain tensions and prevent further deterioration in both governorates.
It added that a joint Saudi-Emirati military team was dispatched to coordinate arrangements in Aden for the return of STC forces to previous positions and the handover of camps to National Shield Forces and local authorities under coalition supervision.
Saudi Arabia urged the Southern Transitional Council to prioritize public interest, end the escalation, and swiftly withdraw its forces from both governorates, stressing the need for restraint and cooperation among all Yemeni components to preserve security and stability.
The Kingdom reaffirmed that the southern issue is just and will be resolved through inclusive dialogue within a comprehensive political solution, reiterating support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government toward security, stability, development, and peace. (end)
kns
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom has prioritized unity and peaceful solutions, working with the UAE, the Presidential Leadership Council, and the Yemeni government to contain tensions and prevent further deterioration in both governorates.
It added that a joint Saudi-Emirati military team was dispatched to coordinate arrangements in Aden for the return of STC forces to previous positions and the handover of camps to National Shield Forces and local authorities under coalition supervision.
Saudi Arabia urged the Southern Transitional Council to prioritize public interest, end the escalation, and swiftly withdraw its forces from both governorates, stressing the need for restraint and cooperation among all Yemeni components to preserve security and stability.
The Kingdom reaffirmed that the southern issue is just and will be resolved through inclusive dialogue within a comprehensive political solution, reiterating support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government toward security, stability, development, and peace. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment