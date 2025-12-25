403
KFF Chief Opens Al-Qairawan, Al-Mutlaa Stations To Boost Safety
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Chief Major General Talal Al-Roumi on Thursday inaugurated Al-Qairawan and Al-Mutlaa fire stations, equipped with advanced technical systems, to strengthen field operations and enhance safety levels across residential and vital areas nationwide.
Director of Public Relations and Media Brigadier Mohammad Al-Ghareeb said the openings implement directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, reflecting sustained commitment to developing firefighting capabilities and achieving the highest security and safety standards.
Al-Ghareeb explained the two stations were designed to approved international specifications and supplied with modern equipment and vehicles, enabling rapid emergency response, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing protection of lives and property in expanding urban areas.
He affirmed that KFF will continue expansion and specialized training programs, alongside preventive awareness campaigns, to match urban growth, strengthen readiness, and promote community partnership in supporting public safety nationwide. (end)
