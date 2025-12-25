403
N. Korea's Kim Inspects Nuke-Powered Submarine Project, Raps US-Seoul Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a nuclear-powered submarine construction project, providing on-site guidance on building a strategic guided-missile submarine, while reviewing progress and research related to advanced underwater weapons systems, state media reported Thursday.
Kim gave on-site guidance on the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The report did not disclose when or where the inspection took place. Kim was briefed on the progress of the project and ongoing research related to new underwater weapons systems, the report said.
During the inspection, Kim criticized South Korea's plan to build nuclear-powered submarines, which was recently agreed with Washington.
The plan "will further cause instability in the Korean Peninsula region, and we regard it as an aggressive act that seriously violates the security and maritime sovereignty of our country and a security threat that must be dealt with," Kim was quoted as saying.
"Our national defense policy is a defense policy based on the strongest offensive power of the US, and for this purpose, we regard the super-powerful offensive capability in the construction of the armed forces as the greatest shield of national security," Kim said.
The leader also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening naval forces as part of North Korea's nuclear deterrence.
He said the construction of attack destroyers and nuclear-powered submarines will "make a leap forward in bolstering up the combat capabilities of our fleet forces" and contribute to protecting the country's strategic sovereignty and security.
The KCNA also said Kim observed a test-firing of new-type high-altitude long-range anti-air missiles in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Wednesday, which "accurately hit simulated targets at an altitude of about 200 km."
He expressed satisfaction with the successful test, which was a part of the routine activities of the Missile Administration and its affiliated anti-air weapon system research institutes for the technical optimization of the national anti-air defence means, the report added. (end)
