Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Mourns Passing Of Sheikha Maali Mohammad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah


2025-12-25 05:04:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Thursday mourned the passing of Sheikha Maali Mohammad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the age of 79.
Her body will be laid to rest Thursday, after the afternoon prayer. (end)
tm


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

