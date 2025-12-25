403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amiri Diwan Mourns Passing Of Sheikha Maali Mohammad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Thursday mourned the passing of Sheikha Maali Mohammad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the age of 79.
Her body will be laid to rest Thursday, after the afternoon prayer. (end)
tm
Her body will be laid to rest Thursday, after the afternoon prayer. (end)
tm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment