Bangladesh Journalist EXPOSES 'Western Conspiracy' In Hadi Killing & Hindu Minorities


A prominent Bangladesh journalist accuses Western countries of orchestrating the assassination of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi while targeting Hindu minorities amid escalating unrest. The explosive claims link foreign powers to destabilization efforts, fueling anti-West protests as Hadi's death sparks nationwide chaos over alleged plots against Bangladesh's sovereignty.

