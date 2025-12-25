A prominent Bangladesh journalist accuses Western countries of orchestrating the assassination of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi while targeting Hindu minorities amid escalating unrest. The explosive claims link foreign powers to destabilization efforts, fueling anti-West protests as Hadi's death sparks nationwide chaos over alleged plots against Bangladesh's sovereignty.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.