Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thoothukudi Locals Gather At Decked Up Sacred Heart Cathedral To Celebrate Christmas


2025-12-25 05:00:42
Locals gathered in large numbers at the beautifully decked Sacred Heart Cathedral in Thoothukudi as Christmas celebrations began. The cathedral was illuminated and decorated, creating a festive atmosphere as devotees offered prayers, attended special masses, and marked the birth of Jesus Christ with devotion and joy.

