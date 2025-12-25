PM Modi Celebrates Christmas With Us: Delhi Choir Singers Overjoyed

Choir Singers Overjoyed by PM's Visit

Choir Singers at Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi were overjoyed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating Christmas with them on Thursday. Speaking with ANI, a choir singer at the service, Sara said, "The Prime Minister attended the whole service and also offered prayers. He saw our choir sing too. It felt great that he celebrated Christmas with us... It was a good experience."

Another choir singer, Akanksha, said, "Our day became happier when the Prime Minister visited here, and we sang in front of him."

PM Modi Attends Christmas Service in Delhi

PM Modi attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi along with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and North India. The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the Prime Minister by Rt Rev Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

PM Modi said that the service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. "Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness." He added.

"May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness." He added.

PM Modi's Ongoing Engagement with Christian Community

Over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes that have connected with the Christian community. In Easter 2023, he attended an Easter programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. During Christmas 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi. In 2024, he attended a dinner at Minister George Kurian's residence and a programme hosted by the CBCI. This demonstrates PM Modi's regular engagement with the community.

Christmas Celebrations Across India

Meanwhile, cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy of Christmas. The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony. On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm and has special significance for Christians. (ANI)

