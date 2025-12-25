Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Patna Sahib Gurudwara Decked Up For Celebrations Of 359Th Prakash Parv Of Guru Gobind Singh


2025-12-25 05:00:40
Patna Sahib Gurudwara has been beautifully decked up for the celebrations of the 359th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh. Devotees are arriving in large numbers to offer prayers and participate in religious programmes marking the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, with special kirtans and arrangements in place.

