Shashi Tharoor To BCCI: 'Last 14-YO Prodigy Was Tendulkar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India!'


2025-12-25 05:00:40
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urges BCCI to fast-track 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi after his explosive 190 off 84 balls (15 sixes) in Vijay Hazare Trophy, making him the youngest List A centurion ever (100 in 36 balls). 'The last time a 14-year-old showed such talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar-what are we waiting for?' Tharoor tweeted, tagging Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Sachin.

