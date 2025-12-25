Census 2027: Detailed Plan For India's First Digital Census Discussed

Almost three months ahead of the beginning of the first phase of Census of India 2027 -- Houselisting and Housing Census -- a detailed plan for the gigantic exercise engaging lakhs of manpower and crucial infrastructure to cover the entire population of the country has been discussed with all stakeholder on sub-district, district and state level, officials part of the operation said.

The discussion to be executed in further operations planned soon after the completion of the pre-test exercise of the Phase I - Houselisting and Housing Census, which was concluded earlier this month, with Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan lauding all the stakeholders for its success, as it was a crucial part of the 1st ever digital Census 2027.

Census 2027: A Two-Phase Digital Exercise

Government officials from few states and the Centre, known with the development, told ANI that a detailed roadmap was part of the discussion and further plan covering the ground level deployment of lakhs of field functionaries visiting every household and canvassing separate questionnaire for HLO; use of mobile app for data collection; deployment of census functionaries at sub-district, district and state levels; and security features for the mammoth digital operation necessary for the conduct of the first phase of largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world scheduled between April to September, 2026. The focus was on the beginning of Houselisting and Housing Census in April 2026 - the first phase of the census exercise.

The Census of India 2027 would be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, Houselisting and Housing Census will be conducted from April to September 2026. The second phase would cover Population Enumeration (PE), which is scheduled in February 2027. The PE will be conducted for Ladakh, snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the states of Himachal Pradesh, as well as Uttarakhand, in September 2026.

Planning and Preparation

One of the officials said the "issues and feedback received from all the stakeholders linked to the Pre-Test exercise were widely reviewed in the presence of all the Directors of Census Operations from all states and the Union Territories (UTs) on aspects of key Census activities, and further suggestions were taken up."

The decision was taken in a conference chaired by the RG and CCI last week as he deliberated on feedback from the Pre-Test Exercise of Phase I - Houselisting and Housing Census and reviewed other census-related activities. Directors of Census Operations (DCOs) of all states and the Union Territories (UTs), DCO representatives and officers from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (ORGI) participated in the conference. Addressing the conference on December 16, the RG and CCI lauded the successful conduct of the HLO Pre-Test for Census 2027. He emphasised that robust Census data depends on effective training and field execution and expressed confidence in the ability of the entire team to successfully conduct this extensive national exercise with efficiency.

Government Sanction and Scope

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 12, approved the proposal for conducting the Census of India 2027 at a cost of Rs 11,718.24 crore.

Caste Enumeration and Data Significance

Caste enumeration in the upcoming census would also be a part of the census exercise as per the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs on April 30, 2025. Census 2027 will be the 16th Census in the country and the 8th after independence.

Census is the biggest source of primary data at village, town and ward level providing micro-level data on various parameters including housing condition, amenities and assets, demography, religion, Scheduled Casts and Scheduled Tribes, language, literacy and education, economic activity, migration and fertility. The Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990, provide the legal framework for the conduct of the Census.

Manpower and Logistics

The Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world, in which about 30 lakh field functionaries will be engaged to complete this gigantic exercise of national importance. To complete various tasks for the successful conduct of Census 2027, approximately 18,600 technical manpower will be engaged for about 550 days at the local levels. In other words, around 1.02 crore man-days of employment would be generated. Further, the provision of technical manpower at the charge, district and state level will also result in capacity building as the nature of the job will be related to digital data handling, monitoring and coordination. This will also help in the future employment prospects of these persons.

The enumerators, generally government teachers appointed by the state governments, will be doing the field work of the Census in addition to their regular duties. Other Census functionaries at the sub-district, district and state levels will also be appointed by the state and district administration.

Technological Advancements for Census 2027

As per the government, the current endeavour would be to make available the coming Census data at the shortest possible time across the country and efforts will also be made to disseminate Census results with more customised visualisation tools. It further states about the data sharing to all, up to the lowest administrative unit, such as the village and ward level.

"Use of a mobile app for data collection and the Central portal for monitoring purposes will ensure better quality data. Data dissemination will be much better and in a user-friendly way, so that all the queries on required parameters for policy making will be made available at the click of a button. Census-as-a-service (CaaS) will deliver data to ministries in a clean, machine-readable and actionable format. Data will be collected using mobile applications that will be available for both Android and iOS versions," a Cabinet note has mentioned earlier.

Management and Enumeration Tools

It has also been informed that a dedicated portal, namely the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, has been developed for managing and monitoring the entire Census process on a real-time basis. Houselisting Block creator web map application: Another innovation for Census 2027 is the HLB Creator web map application to be used by the Charge Officers. An option to self-enumerate will also be provided to the public. (ANI)

