Dhurandhar Smashes Box Office Record Of Shah Rukh Khan's Starrer 'Jawan' Becomes Highest Grossing Bollywood Blockbuster
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' has left every Bollywood star's film behind, claiming record for highest-grossing Bollywood movie. Whether it's Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone is now behind. Read the latest box office report for 'Dhurandhar'
'Jawan' was the top earner. Now, 'Dhurandhar' is the highest-grossing film.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Dhurandhar' collected ₹20.90 crore on day 20. By day 21, its total collection crossed ₹647 crore, surpassing 'Jawan's' ₹643.87 crore.
Top 5 Bollywood films in India: 1. Dhurandhar: ₹644 cr+ 2. Jawan: ₹643.87 cr 3. Stree 2: ₹627.02 cr 4. Chhava: ₹600.10 cr 5. Animal: ₹556.36 cr.
- Dangal: ₹1968.03 crore Jawan: ₹1148.32 crore Pathaan: ₹1050.3 crore Dhurandhar: ₹960.05 crore+ (still running) Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹918.18 crore
