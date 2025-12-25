Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Opens Up On Dealing With Comparisons As She Becomes New Face Of 'Naagin 7'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has opened up about stepping into the iconic role in“Naagin 7” and how she handles inevitable comparisons with her predecessors.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared that she stays focused on giving her 100% to the character, embracing the challenge while honouring the legacy of the show. When asked about being compared to her predecessors, Priyanka said she stays focused on her performance and remains unaffected by comparisons.

“Yes, definitely, comparisons will be there, and that is very normal. I feel one should take them in a positive way because comparisons happen everywhere. If there is any comparison, I would just like to say that since the show has had six seasons, there have been many iconic Naagins and several successful seasons.”

In Season 7 as well, we are giving our best and putting in our 100 per cent effort. I will try to carry forward the legacy the way it has been so far. I am simply playing my character with honesty, and I will continue to give my 100 per cent, added Chahar.

Priyanka has been promoting her show on social media. In an Instagram post, she expressed her delight at getting the opportunity to embark on this new professional journey. Introducing her character, she had written,“Meet your new Naagin Coming to your screens very soon, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude today.”

“A huge thank you to @ektarkapoor ma'am @shobha9168 for believing in me and trusting me to take the Naagin legacy ahead - it truly feels like a dream come true. To @balajitelefilmslimited, thank you for giving life to this iconic world and making me a part of it. To my @ColorsTV @jiohotstarreality family - it feels like coming home again. From my last show with you to now stepping into this new journey, your faith and love mean everything”, Priyanka shared.

“Naagin 4” starred Nia Sharma as Brinda and Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara, with Vijayendra Kumeria as Dev.“Naagin 5” featured Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal, while“Naagin 6” starred Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shrey Mittal, and Vatsal Sheth.