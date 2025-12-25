Dubai Motorist Jailed For Drunk Driving, Injuring 2 In Car Crash

A Dubai driver was jailed for leaving two people injured after driving under the influence of alcohol, the Public Prosecution announced on Thursday, December 25.

The Asian motorist crossed the red signal while being drunk driving, after which he collided with another vehicle, causing injuries to two people.

The prosecution charged him with consuming alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily harm to others, and damaging property belonging to others as a result of crossing the red signal.

The authority ordered the detention of the accused pending investigation and the imposition of the maximum penalties.

Under UAE's recently updated laws, the penalties for driving under the influence have been tightened to impose fines of up to Dh200,000 for violations such as driving under the influence of narcotics or psychotropic substances.

Repeat offenders face imprisonment and increasing fines, with driving licences suspended or revoked after multiple offences.

For the first offence, the court will impose imprisonment and a fine of at least Dh30,000, with the driving licence suspended for a minimum of six months. For a second offense, the licence will be cancelled for one year, and for a third offence, the licence will be permanently revoked, with the violator facing hefty fines.

Last year, the Dubai Traffic Court sentenced a motorist to two years in prison and imposed a fine of Dh100,000 following a series of serious traffic violations and drug-related offences.

The court found the accused guilty of consuming psychotropic substances, driving under the influence, and operating an uninsured vehicle on a public road with an expired licence.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, a Dubai Misdemeanours Court convicted an Arab woman of causing a fatal road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol. She was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money to the victim's family.

The tragic incident took place in Dubai's Al Qudra area. The woman, who had been drinking, reportedly lost control of vehicle car on a two-way side street before veering sharply to the right. Her vehicle struck another car, which then crashed into a streetlight and a parked vehicle before colliding with a third car.