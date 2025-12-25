Saba Qamar On Stardom, Mental Health And Mastering Intense Roles

There are rare moments in an actor's career when multiple narratives run in parallel, all led by the same force. Saba Qamar is living that moment. Much like 1969, when Rajesh Khanna had Aradhana playing at the Bombay Opera House and Do Raaste running across the street at Roxy Cinema, both silver jubilee hits, both unstoppable, Saba today commands many worlds at once, and in all, she is the hero.

But here's the difference: where that kind of frenzy once overwhelmed India's first superstar, Saba remains grounded, sane, cancelling out the noise and focusing solely on her craft. She shows up, does the work, and lets the impact speak for itself. And when she arrives, the prime-time bows.

Recommended For You

Saba, who has spent over two decades in the industry, is often perceived as a no-nonsense actor because of the kind of roles she has chosen in recent years. What many forget, however, is that she is also one of the finest comic performers the Pakistani industry has produced. But that is the price of consistency. An actor is often defined by their most recent work, and by that measure, Saba's choices have largely been intense.

With three emotionally demanding dramas airing simultaneously Pamaal, Case No. 9, and Muamma and a career shaped by powerful roles such as Cheekh, Baaghi and Kamli, it is only natural to wonder whether living in such heavy emotional spaces ever becomes overwhelming. Saba does not hesitate to admit that it does.

“Yes, it does affect my mental health,” she says candidly.“These roles are emotionally demanding, and it's not easy to just switch them off. People often think an actor can walk out of a character completely, but I don't believe that's true, at least not for me.”

For her, every character leaves a residue behind.“It's like any real life experience. When you go through something intense, you don't just erase it. You grow from it. You become more mature, more authentic, more aware. Even when a project ends, a part of that journey stays with me. The emotions, the energies, the lessons. You do finish a character, but you don't forget what it taught you.”

That deep engagement begins long before the camera starts rolling. Asked about her process when a script first lands in her hands, Saba explains that her connection begins from the very first page.

“I don't look at it as just a script. I try to sense the soul of the character," she said. "What is she feeling. What is she hiding. What wounds is she carrying.”

She allows the character to settle into her consciousness, sometimes in complete silence.“I don't rush it. I let the character sit with me for days. Slowly, she starts revealing herself layer by layer. That's when the real engagement begins.”

Working within a conservative cultural environment often places additional scrutiny on artistes, even for the simplest expressions of intimacy. Referencing moments that sparked debate, Saba responds with respect and honesty.

“I always say this with complete respect for our culture and its values, but yes, sometimes these constraints do affect us as artistes,” she says.“Even very simple, innocent expressions can become a point of debate. A moment meant purely for storytelling suddenly becomes a cultural issue.”

Yet she does not see these limitations as creative dead ends.“We learn to work within these boundaries, to express emotions with more subtlety and depth. The limitations are real, but they don't silence us. If anything, they challenge me to be more thoughtful and more inventive.”

Experience, she says, has sharpened her instincts on set, allowing her to distinguish easily between genuine appreciation and hollow praise.

“At this stage in my career, yes, I can sense when praise isn't genuine,” she says.“You can feel the difference between appreciation that comes from truth and appreciation that comes from formality or fear. I value honesty far more than flattery.”

That reputation for candour is something her peers recognise as well. Fellow actor Aamina Sheikh, in a recent interview with City Times, summed it up succinctly when speaking about Saba:“She is very headstrong. She will never sugarcoat, and you cannot mess with her.” It is the same honesty Saba expects in return when she is on set.

When it comes to retakes, her approach is refreshingly free of ego.“I'm here to serve the story, not my ego,” she says.“If a director feels a moment can be performed better or differently, I welcome that guidance. If the intention is genuine and the vision is clear, I'll give a hundred takes if needed.”

The conversation naturally shifts to the difference between talent and success, a subject she feels strongly about.

“Bilkul, hunar aur kamyabi ka farq bohot bara hota hai,” she says.“Talent is only the beginning. In our industry, just talent is not enough. Discipline, consistency, timing, opportunities, luck and above all, you need to be resilient." Saba reflects on how many gifted individuals never receive their due. "Talent gives you recognition but success defines your longevity," she adds.

Despite the fast moving nature of today's audience, Saba firmly believes in the existence of genuine fandom.“I do believe sincere fandom exists,” she says with a laugh.“Otherwise, how would my fans have tolerated me all these years?” She acknowledges trends come and go but draws a clear distinction.“Genuine fans stay with you through every phase, even when you're not on screen. They don't follow trends. They grow with you.”

Through Pamaal, many women have begun questioning marriage itself, an institution she feels has long been misunderstood.“I think marriage is more misunderstood than overrated,” she says.“Society puts it on a pedestal like it's the ultimate achievement. That creates pressure and unrealistic expectations. Marriage is about partnership, understanding and growth, not about proving anything to society.”

Her recent work has sparked intense conversations around toxic marriages disguised as protection or sacrifice. Addressing what women should do in such situations, Saba speaks with gravity.

“Realising you're in a toxic marriage is painful, but awareness is the first step toward freedom,” she says.“When a husband appears to be a saviour but is actually controlling or toxic, a woman needs to trust her instincts and acknowledge the reality without guilt.”

She emphasises dignity and self worth.“Strength is not staying in pain silently. Strength is recognising it and acting wisely.”

Finally, she reflects on how television portrays love. While falling in love dominates screens, growing out of love remains under-explored.

“Yes, I do think it's a gap in our storytelling,” she says.“We rarely show what happens when love changes or fades. And that's such a big part of real life. Showing that truth would make storytelling richer and far more relatable.”

Sadiq Saleem is a UAE based writer & can be contacted on his Instagram handle @sadiqidas.