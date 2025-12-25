Qatar Launches Spring Holiday Activity Centers To Promote Students' Skills

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched a series of seasonal student activity centers as part of its spring holiday program for 2025 initiative, which runs until December 31, aims to help students make productive use of their school break by developing skills, nurturing talents and strengthening personal and social development, the ministry said a statement, the ministry explained that the centers are designed to provide a safe and supportive educational environment, while promoting national values, a sense of belonging and loyalty to the country. The program also focuses on enhancing students' academic, behavioural and social skills activities are open to Qatari and resident students enrolled in government schools, as well as Qatari students attending private schools, aged between six and 18 centers have been selected across the country to ensure broad geographic coverage - three for boys and three for girls. The boys' centers are based at Khalifa Secondary School, Saad bin Muadh Primary School and Doha Preparatory School. The girls' centers are located at Al Markhiya Primary School, Al Khor Secondary School and Sowda bint Zam'a Preparatory School ministry highlighted strong cooperation with several state institutions to deliver a wide range of educational, health, sports and awareness programs Ministry of Interior is participating through departments specializing in safety, traffic, community policing and human rights, while the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs is offering programs that promote religious and moral values Ministry of Public Health is also contributing through health awareness workshops and by providing nursing staff at the centres to respond to emergencies addition, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, youth centers, the Qatar Sports for All Federation, the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, the Social Development Center (Nama) and the Qatar Red Crescent are supporting the initiative with sports, recreational activities, training courses and workshops in handicrafts and practical skills said the program reflects ongoing efforts to support students' holistic development beyond the classroom.Ministry of Education and Higher Education Activity Centers Spring Holidays
