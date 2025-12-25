Education Ministry Inspects Spring Break 2025 Student Activity Centres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Maha Zayed Al-Qaqa' Al-Rawaili, inspected the activities of the Spring Break 2025 Student Activity Centres yesterday at Saad Bin Muath School.

During the visit, she received a detailed briefing on the various student activity programmes offered during the school spring break. This included activities, lectures, and training workshops provided by partner ministries and educational centres.

These programmes aim to invest students' free time positively, develop their skills, discover and nurture their talents, and contribute to strengthening national loyalty while supporting students' cognitive and behavioural development.

These student activities are open to Qatari and resident students in public schools, as well as Qatari students in private schools. The programmes cater to students aged 6 to 18, with morning sessions running from 9am to 1pm. The student activities are scheduled to conclude on December 31.