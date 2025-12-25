Hala Badri And Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi Commend 'Observers Of Change'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Mapping the evolution of art in the UAE over five decades

Dubai, UAE,December 2025: Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, Founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, visited the major retrospective exhibition 'Observers of Change' today at Etihad Museum. Organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with the Barjeel Art Foundation, the collection features around 60 artworks charting five decades of artistic practice in the UAE. The visit reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding local art and expanding its international visibility.

During the tour, Badri and Al-Qassemi viewed the diverse body of works curated by Rémi Homs. The collection moves from early landscape painting to abstract art, Arabic calligraphy, and depictions of the UAE's changing urban environment, offering a window into how creative expression has changed over time. They also explored the historical context behind key pieces by pioneering and contemporary artists who have lived and practised in the UAE since 1971, and whose perspectives have helped shape the country's cultural landscape.

Her Excellency Hala Badri praised the exhibition's concept and its role in highlighting the social, economic, and urban shifts the UAE has witnessed over the past five decades. She noted that it captures changing ideas of national identity and collective memory, while giving audiences the chance to discover many works being shown publicly for the first time. She added that 'Observers of Change' provides a space for emerging talent, encouraging the growth of Dubai's cultural and creative industries.

Her Excellency said that the exhibition supports Dubai Culture's strategic priorities and reinforces its commitment to building a sustainable creative environment that attracts talent from around the world. This, she added, helps strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for the creative economy. She also expressed pride in the partnership with Barjeel Art Foundation, highlighting the value of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Running until 30 June 2026, 'Observers of Change' marks a significant milestone in documenting the evolution of the local art scene and the convergence of cultural heritage with innovation. Spanning painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media, the show presents a dialogue across generations, bringing together Emirati artists alongside creatives from Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and Bahrain.