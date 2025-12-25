Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Sequel To Become A Blockbuster? Read On

Dhurandhar 2 Release: Ranveer Singh's movie will release pan-India on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. After 640 crore-grossing first installment, sequel is in post-production. It will clash with Yash and Kiara's 'Toxic'

After the box office success of Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar', the makers are fully prepared to make its second part an even bigger blockbuster. The makers of the film have made such an announcement regarding the release of 'Dhurandhar 2', which has increased the excitement of the people. In fact, while the first part of the spy action thriller 'Dhurandhar' was released only in Hindi, now its second part will be released in 5 languages ​​of the country. This will be Ranveer Singh's first pan India film.

Giving this information on X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote,“Breaking News: Dhurandhar 2 will release in Hindi as well as in all South Indian languages. The storm is all set to return...this time everywhere. 'Dhurandhar 2', which is scheduled for a grand release on March 19, 2026, will release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. 'Dhurandhar 2' is currently in the post-production stage.”

After seeing Adarsh's post, X users are very excited. One user has written in the comment box, "Dhurandhar 2 is coming to give Eidi." Another user has commented, "2000 crores for sure." One user has written, "A storm is about to come in many languages. Hold on tight." Another user has commented, "Dhurandhar 2 is going to break the earning record. Its craze and just thinking about it gives goosebumps." Another user has written,“There is an atmosphere of fear among the makers of Toxic. Get ready...'Dhurandhar 2' is coming like an unstoppable storm.”

#BreakingNews... 'DHURANDHAR 2' TO RELEASE IN HINDI + *ALL* SOUTH INDIAN LANGUAGES... The storm is set to return... This time, everywhere.#Dhurandhar2, slated for a grand #Eid release on 19 March 2026, will release *simultaneously* in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada, and... twitter/4xuRckoGjG

- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2025

"Dhurandhar 2" isn't the only film releasing on March 19, 2026. The Kannada film "Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-Ups" is also releasing on the same day. This pan-India film stars Yash and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The Telugu action drama "Dakait," starring Adivi Sesh and Mrinal Thakur, directed by Shaneel Dev, will also release on March 19, 2026. It will be released in Hindi along with Telugu.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, "Dhurandhar" has earned a net ₹640.20 crore in India in 20 days. The film's worldwide gross has reached ₹960.05 crore. In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.