5 Defining Moments Exposing Indian Football's Crisis & Rare Sparks Of Hope In Turbulent 2025 Season

Indian football faced chaos in 2025, but women and juniors delivered rare highlights amid decline.

The most painful on‐field moment came in November during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Dhaka. Bangladeshi midfielder Sheikh Morsalin slipped the ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, handing India its first loss to Bangladesh in 22 years. This defeat summed up a year of decline, with the men's team failing to qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time since 2011 and sliding further down the FIFA rankings.

The much‐publicised Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour drew attention but highlighted the sport's disorder. The opening leg at Salt Lake Stadium descended into chaos, embarrassing the nation's football image. Although later matches in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi were better organised, the event was never meant to solve deeper issues. It simply underlined how far Indian football has drifted from stability.

Off the field, the All India Football Federation failed to secure a new commercial partner after its contract with Football Sports Development Limited expired in December. As a result, the Indian Super League was suspended, leaving clubs inactive, sponsors withdrawing, and players uncertain about their future. This crisis revealed systemic flaws in governance, lack of vision, and poor youth development structures.

The year was dominated by Supreme Court hearings and interventions from the union sports ministry. Even President Droupadi Murmu urged stakeholders to unite for the sport's survival. Although the apex court approved a new AIFF Constitution in September, no real progress followed. The prolonged crisis underscored the fragility of football administration in the country.

Amid the gloom, the women's national team created history by qualifying directly for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, defeating hosts Thailand in the final. Sangita Basfore's brace symbolised progress and hope. East Bengal FC also became the first Indian club to win a main‐draw match in the AFC Women's Champions League.

Meanwhile, the junior squads lifted the SAFF U‐17 Championship in Sri Lanka and stunned Iran to qualify for their 10th U‐17 Asian Cup finals. These achievements offered a glimpse of promise in an otherwise bleak year.

Indian football's 2025 season was defined by humiliations, administrative chaos, and suspended leagues. Yet, the women's and junior teams reminded fans that progress is possible, even as the senior men's side and administrators faltered.