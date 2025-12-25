Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary: CM Yogi Hails Veteran Leader's Vision

CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the veteran leader, highlighting his contributions to the nation. CM Yogi described Vajpayee as a visionary leader who represented the state in Parliament multiple times and worked towards the nation's development.

During his speech, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Vajpayee's invaluable contribution to the nation. He added that this year is special as the country is marking Vajpayee's birth centenary, with various events such as recitations of his poems, debates on his writings, and speeches being organised across the country. "He represented the state in the country's Parliament many times. He worked to lead the nation forward with a new vision of development. This year is special. The birth centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being held across the country with great enthusiasm, including recitations of Atal Ji's poems, debates on his writings, and his important speeches in Parliament and on international platforms." he said.

'Double-Engine Government's' Initiative

CM Yogi also highlighted the initiatives taken by the double-engine government to keep Vajpayee's memories alive. "On the occasion of his birth centenary, the double-engine government has constructed a National Inspiration Site in Lucknow to keep Atal Ji's memories alive and to ensure the continuity of his ideas. Today, this site will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." he added.

PM Modi to Inaugurate National Memorial

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on December 25 (Thursday) to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to an official release. At around 2:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and also address a public gathering on the occasion.

About Rashtra Prerna Sthal

Driven by the vision of Prime Minister Modi to honour the legacy of luminaries of independent India, Rashtra Prerna Sthal will serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life. It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.

